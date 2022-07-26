Ben Shelton - Ramkumar Ramanathan

B. Shelton vs R. Ramanathan | Atlanta
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 26.07.2022 | Stadium Court
Not started
B. Shelton
B. Shelton
R. Ramanathan
R. Ramanathan
26/07
Players Overview

Ben-Shelton-headshot
BenShelton
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking281
  • ATP points171
  • Age19
  • Height1.91m
  • Weight86kg
Ramkumar-Ramanathan-headshot
RamkumarRamanathan
India
India
  • ATP ranking229
  • ATP points226
  • Age27
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

B. Shelton

No match played yet

R. Ramanathan

