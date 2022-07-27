Brandon Nakashima - John Millman
B. Nakashima vs J. Millman | Atlanta
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 27.07.2022 | Stadium Court
Not started
B. Nakashima (8)
J. Millman
27/07
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
BrandonNakashima
United States
- ATP ranking56
- ATP points824
- Age20
- Height-
- Weight-
JohnMillman
Australia
- ATP ranking81
- ATP points631
- Age33
- Height1.83m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
1 match
0
Wins
Recent matches
B. Nakashima
J. Millman
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|7775
|2
|6850
|3
|6165
|4
|5045
|5
|4895