Brandon Nakashima - Jordan Thompson
B. Nakashima vs J. Thompson | Atlanta
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 25.07.2022 | Stadium Court
Not started
B. Nakashima (8)
J. Thompson
from 16:00
Players Overview
BrandonNakashima
United States
- ATP ranking49
- ATP points954
- Age20
- Height-
- Weight-
JordanThompson
Australia
- ATP ranking95
- ATP points590
- Age28
- Height1.83m
- Weight73kg
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
2
Wins
3 matches
1
Wins
Recent matches
B. Nakashima
J. Thompson
