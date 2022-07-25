Brandon Nakashima - Jordan Thompson

B. Nakashima vs J. Thompson | Atlanta
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 25.07.2022 | Stadium Court
Not started
B. Nakashima (8)
B. Nakashima (8)
J. Thompson
J. Thompson
from 16:00
Players Overview

Brandon Nakashima
BrandonNakashima
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking49
  • ATP points954
  • Age20
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Jordan Thompson
JordanThompson
Australia
Australia
  • ATP ranking95
  • ATP points590
  • Age28
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight73kg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Brandon Nakashima
BrandonNakashima
United States
United States
Jordan Thompson
JordanThompson
Australia
Australia
2

Wins

3 matches

1

Wins

Recent matches

B. Nakashima

J. Thompson

