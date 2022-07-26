Denis Kudla - Mackenzie McDonald

D. Kudla vs M. McDonald | Atlanta
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 26.07.2022 | AJC Grandstand
Not started
D. Kudla
D. Kudla
M. McDonald
M. McDonald
26/07
Advertisement
Ad

Players Overview

Denis-Kudla-headshot
DenisKudla
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking83
  • ATP points625
  • Age29
  • Height1.8m
  • Weight75kg
Mackenzie-McDonald-headshot
MackenzieMcDonald
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking51
  • ATP points946
  • Age27
  • Height1.78m
  • Weight66kg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Denis-Kudla-headshot
DenisKudla
United States
United States
Mackenzie-McDonald-headshot
MackenzieMcDonald
United States
United States
0

Wins

1 match

1

Wins

Recent matches

D. Kudla

M. McDonald

Related matches

Men's Singles / Round 1

T. Daniel
T. Daniel
0
S. Korda
S. Korda
4
B. Nakashima (8)
B. Nakashima (8)
J. Thompson
J. Thompson
from 16:00
J. Millman
J. Millman
A. Popyrin
A. Popyrin
from 23:00
Q. Halys
Q. Halys
I. Ivashka
I. Ivashka
26/07
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
D. Medvedev
7775
2
A. Zverev
6850
3
R. Nadal
6165
4
S. Tsitsipas
5045
5
C. Alcaraz
4895

LIVE MATCH: Denis Kudla vs Mackenzie McDonald

ATP Atlanta - 26 July 2022

Follow the ATP Atlanta Tennis match between Denis Kudla and Mackenzie McDonald live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:00 on 26 July 2022.

Find up to date ATP Atlanta results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.