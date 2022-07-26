Jenson Brooksby - Benoît Paire

J. Brooksby vs B. Paire | Atlanta
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 26.07.2022 | Stadium Court
Not started
J. Brooksby (6)
J. Brooksby (6)
B. Paire
B. Paire
26/07
Players Overview

Jenson-Brooksby-headshot
JensonBrooksby
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking43
  • ATP points1037
  • Age21
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Benoît-Paire-headshot
BenoîtPaire
France
France
  • ATP ranking94
  • ATP points556
  • Age33
  • Height1.96m
  • Weight80kg

Statistics

Recent matches

J. Brooksby

B. Paire

Table

PlayersPts
1
D. Medvedev
7775
2
A. Zverev
6850
3
R. Nadal
6165
4
S. Tsitsipas
5045
5
C. Alcaraz
4895

