Jenson Brooksby - Benoît Paire
J. Brooksby vs B. Paire | Atlanta
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 26.07.2022 | Stadium Court
Not started
J. Brooksby (6)
B. Paire
26/07
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
JensonBrooksby
United States
- ATP ranking43
- ATP points1037
- Age21
- Height-
- Weight-
BenoîtPaire
France
- ATP ranking94
- ATP points556
- Age33
- Height1.96m
- Weight80kg
Statistics
Recent matches
J. Brooksby
B. Paire
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|7775
|2
|6850
|3
|6165
|4
|5045
|5
|4895