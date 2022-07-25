Kwon Soonwoo - Marcos Giron

S. Kwon vs M. Giron | Atlanta
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 25.07.2022 | Stadium Court
Not started
S. Kwon
S. Kwon
M. Giron
M. Giron
from 16:00
Players Overview

Soonwoo-Kwon-headshot
SoonwooKwon
Republic of Korea
Republic of Korea
  • ATP ranking77
  • ATP points663
  • Age24
  • Height1.8m
  • Weight-
Marcos-Giron-headshot
MarcosGiron
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking54
  • ATP points830
  • Age29
  • Height1.8m
  • Weight77kg

Statistics

Recent matches

S. Kwon

M. Giron

LIVE MATCH: Kwon Soonwoo vs Marcos Giron

ATP Atlanta - 25 July 2022

Follow the ATP Atlanta Tennis match between Kwon Soonwoo and Marcos Giron live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:00 on 25 July 2022.

Find up to date ATP Atlanta results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

