Alex De Minaur - James Duckworth
A. De Minaur vs J. Duckworth | Atlanta
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 27.07.2022 | Atlantic Station
Not started
A. De Minaur (3)
J. Duckworth
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
AlexDe Minaur
Australia
- ATP ranking30
- ATP points1345
- Age23
- Height1.83m
- Weight-
JamesDuckworth
Australia
- ATP ranking62
- ATP points751
- Age30
- Height1.83m
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
A. De Minaur
J. Duckworth
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|7775
|2
|6850
|3
|6165
|4
|5045
|5
|4895