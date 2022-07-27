Andres Martin - Adrian Mannarino

A. Martin vs A. Mannarino | Atlanta
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 27.07.2022 | Atlantic Station
Not started
A. Martin
A. Martin
A. Mannarino
A. Mannarino
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad

Players Overview

Andres-Martin-headshot
AndresMartin
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking-
  • ATP points-
  • Age21
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Adrian-Mannarino-headshot
AdrianMannarino
France
France
  • ATP ranking78
  • ATP points655
  • Age34
  • Height1.8m
  • Weight70kg

Statistics

Recent matches

A. Martin

A. Mannarino

Related matches

B. Nakashima (8)
B. Nakashima (8)
J. Millman
J. Millman
from 16:00
T. Daniel
T. Daniel
F. Tiafoe (4)
F. Tiafoe (4)
from 16:00
A. De Minaur (3)
A. De Minaur (3)
J. Duckworth
J. Duckworth
from 23:00
J. Brooksby (6)
J. Brooksby (6)
M. McDonald
M. McDonald
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
D. Medvedev
7775
2
A. Zverev
6850
3
R. Nadal
6165
4
S. Tsitsipas
5045
5
C. Alcaraz
4895

LIVE MATCH: Andres Martin vs Adrian Mannarino

ATP Atlanta - 27 July 2022

Follow the ATP Atlanta Tennis match between Andres Martin and Adrian Mannarino live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 27 July 2022.

Find up to date ATP Atlanta results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.