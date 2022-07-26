Dominik Koepfer - James Duckworth

D. Koepfer vs J. Duckworth | Atlanta
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 26.07.2022 | AJC Grandstand
Not started
D. Koepfer
D. Koepfer
J. Duckworth
J. Duckworth
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad

Players Overview

Dominik-Koepfer-headshot
DominikKoepfer
Germany
Germany
  • ATP ranking141
  • ATP points386
  • Age28
  • Height1.8m
  • Weight-
James-Duckworth-headshot
JamesDuckworth
Australia
Australia
  • ATP ranking62
  • ATP points751
  • Age30
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

D. Koepfer

J. Duckworth

Related matches

Men's Singles / Round 1

J. Millman
J. Millman
77
0
A. Popyrin
A. Popyrin
61
0
Q. Halys
Q. Halys
I. Ivashka
I. Ivashka
from 16:00
J. Sock
J. Sock
T. Paul (5)
T. Paul (5)
from 16:00
J. Brooksby (6)
J. Brooksby (6)
B. Paire
B. Paire
from 16:00
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
D. Medvedev
7775
2
A. Zverev
6850
3
R. Nadal
6165
4
S. Tsitsipas
5045
5
C. Alcaraz
4895

LIVE MATCH: Dominik Koepfer vs James Duckworth

ATP Atlanta - 26 July 2022

Follow the ATP Atlanta Tennis match between Dominik Koepfer and James Duckworth live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 26 July 2022.

Find up to date ATP Atlanta results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.