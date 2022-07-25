John Millman - Alexei Popyrin

J. Millman vs A. Popyrin | Atlanta
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 25.07.2022 | AJC Grandstand
Not started
J. Millman
A. Popyrin
from 23:00
Players Overview

John-Millman-headshot
JohnMillman
Australia
Australia
  • ATP ranking84
  • ATP points631
  • Age33
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight-
Alexei-Popyrin-headshot
AlexeiPopyrin
Australia
Australia
  • ATP ranking82
  • ATP points647
  • Age22
  • Height1.96m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
3

Wins

3 matches

0

Wins

Recent matches

J. Millman

A. Popyrin

Table

PlayersPts
1
D. Medvedev
7775
2
A. Zverev
6850
3
R. Nadal
6165
4
S. Tsitsipas
5045
5
C. Ruud
4890

