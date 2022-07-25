John Millman - Alexei Popyrin
J. Millman vs A. Popyrin | Atlanta
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 25.07.2022 | AJC Grandstand
Not started
J. Millman
A. Popyrin
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
JohnMillman
Australia
- ATP ranking84
- ATP points631
- Age33
- Height1.83m
- Weight-
AlexeiPopyrin
Australia
- ATP ranking82
- ATP points647
- Age22
- Height1.96m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
3
Wins
3 matches
0
Wins
Recent matches
J. Millman
A. Popyrin
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|7775
|2
|6850
|3
|6165
|4
|5045
|5
|4890