Peter Gojowczyk - Nick Kyrgios
P. Gojowczyk vs N. Kyrgios | Atlanta
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 27.07.2022 | Stadium Court
Not started
P. Gojowczyk
N. Kyrgios (7)
27/07
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
PeterGojowczyk
Germany
- ATP ranking88
- ATP points607
- Age33
- Height1.88m
- Weight83kg
NickKyrgios
Australia
- ATP ranking47
- ATP points980
- Age27
- Height1.93m
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
P. Gojowczyk
N. Kyrgios
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|7775
|2
|6850
|3
|6165
|4
|5045
|5
|4895