Quentin Halys - Ilya Ivashka

Q. Halys vs I. Ivashka | Atlanta
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 26.07.2022 | AJC Grandstand
Not started
Q. Halys
Q. Halys
I. Ivashka
I. Ivashka
26/07
Advertisement
Ad

Players Overview

Quentin-Halys-headshot
QuentinHalys
France
France
  • ATP ranking74
  • ATP points659
  • Age25
  • Height1.91m
  • Weight78kg
Ilya-Ivashka-headshot
IlyaIvashka
Belarus
Belarus
  • ATP ranking53
  • ATP points885
  • Age28
  • Height1.93m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

Q. Halys

I. Ivashka

Related matches

Men's Singles / Round 1

T. Daniel
T. Daniel
0
S. Korda
S. Korda
4
B. Nakashima (8)
B. Nakashima (8)
J. Thompson
J. Thompson
from 16:00
J. Millman
J. Millman
A. Popyrin
A. Popyrin
from 23:00
J. Sock
J. Sock
T. Paul (5)
T. Paul (5)
26/07
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
D. Medvedev
7775
2
A. Zverev
6850
3
R. Nadal
6165
4
S. Tsitsipas
5045
5
C. Alcaraz
4895

LIVE MATCH: Quentin Halys vs Ilya Ivashka

ATP Atlanta - 26 July 2022

Follow the ATP Atlanta Tennis match between Quentin Halys and Ilya Ivashka live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:00 on 26 July 2022.

Find up to date ATP Atlanta results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.