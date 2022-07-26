Quentin Halys - Ilya Ivashka
Q. Halys vs I. Ivashka | Atlanta
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 26.07.2022 | AJC Grandstand
Not started
Q. Halys
I. Ivashka
26/07
Players Overview
QuentinHalys
France
- ATP ranking74
- ATP points659
- Age25
- Height1.91m
- Weight78kg
IlyaIvashka
Belarus
- ATP ranking53
- ATP points885
- Age28
- Height1.93m
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
Q. Halys
I. Ivashka
