Lorenzo Musetti reached his first ATP 500 semi-final aged just 19 after stunning Grigor Dimitrov 6-4, 7-6(3) on Thursday night in only his 11th tour-level main draw match in Acapulco, Mexico.

The Italian sealed it on his sixth match point after two hours and nine minutes. The victory has assured Musetti of a top 100 debut in the ATP rankings on Monday.

The win comes in the same week he registered his first victory over a top-10 tour player. He beat Argentine Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 in the Round of 32 on Tuesday night.

"It's incredible really. I didn't expect this," Musetti said in his on-court interview.

Today I think I played the best match in my life.

"Grigor is an incredible opponent, a great fighter. Even today, I had a lot of match points and was really difficult for my coach.

"I feel that I really like winning and don't like losing, so I try to stay focused even in the hard moments, and I think this is the key and the improvement that I made this month."

Musetti will play Stefanos Tsitsipas, seeded number one at the tournament, on Friday evening after the 2021 Australian Open semi-finalist defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-5 4-6 6-3.

"[Tsitsipas] is one of the biggest guys on tour," Musetti added.

It's really an honour to play with him… I think this week every day it's something more special so let's see what happens.

British number two Cameron Norrie was beaten 7-5, 6-4 by Dominik Koepfer in one hour and 48 minutes with the Austrian requiring five match points to secure victory.

He will play Alexander Zverev, who received a walkover win against Casper Ruud, in his first ATP Tour semi-final.

In the doubles, British brothers Ken and Neal Skupski beat compatriot Jamie Murray and Brazil's Bruno Soares 6-3 3-6 12-10.

