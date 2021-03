Tennis

Tennis highlights: Lorenzo Musetti stuns Grigor Dimitrov to reach maiden semi-finals at ATP Acapulco

Italian Lorenzo Musetti burst onto the scene last September after beating Stan Wawrinka and Kei Nishikori back-to-back at the Italian Open. The world number 120 fought through qualifying in Mexico this week. He has set up a semi-final clash against Stefanos Tsitsipas after producing a shock victory over Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov.

00:01:22, an hour ago