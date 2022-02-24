Rafael Nadal has called on Alexander Zverev and other rising stars of the game to control their emotions on court and never cross the line of what is acceptable.

The German has apologised for his actions , but he is likely to face serious censure and there has been widespread condemnation of his actions.

The winner of 21 Grand Slams says he has a good relationship with Zverev, but that there is no place for such acts of aggression and petulance.

“It’s unfortunate, without a doubt,” Nadal said. “I feel sorry for him as I have a good relationship with Alexander.

“In the end, he deserves the sanction because you can’t act in this way.

“I think Sascha is aware of that and I hope this will serve as a lesson for him and for other young players who sometimes lose control on the court.”

There has been suggestions that Zverev could face a suspension and while not being drawn to comment on what sanction is handed down, Nadal felt punishments must be seen to act as a deterrent.

“I am not going to enter into what is or is not fair in terms of sanction,” Nadal said. “But in the end you have to stop that type of attitude from becoming fashionable."

