Rafael Nadal overcame Tommy Paul, winning 6-0 7-6 to set up a tantalising clash with Daniil Medvedev, while Cameron Norrie and Stefanos Tsitsipas secured victories to set up a semi-final meeting in Acapulco.

It was a fifth Mexican Open semi-final for Nadal as he looks to add to his three titles in Acapulco. The match lasted over two hours, with the second set causing Nadal a bit of a headache before ultimately emerging victorious.

Ad

The first set was a straightforward affair for Nadal, as he raced into a 6-0 advantage in just under half an hour, closing the fifth game with a service winner and delivering the third straight break a few minutes later.

Tennis 'Roller-coaster day' - New world No. 1 Medvedev calls for peace after Ukraine invasion 2 HOURS AGO

But Paul showed his mettle in the second set after saving a break point and landing a winner down the line to take a 5-3 lead.

However, the reigning Australian champion recovered with a forehand down the line winner in game nine, before breaking back in the next one to take the score back to 5-5.

Nadal then saved a break chance in game 11 and the second with a forehand drive-volley, before he finally held and gained a match point on the return in the next game.

Paul refused to lie down though, and saved it with a smash winner, before denying the second with a service winner and firing another to force a tie break.

Nadal recovered from 2-0 in the tie break to move in a 3-2 lead with an unreturned serve, and moved 5-3 in front. But Paul remained stubborn in his resolve to close the score back to 5-5, only for Nadal to take a mini-break in the 11th point and win the match with a service winner.

In contrast to the toils of Nadal in that second set, Norrie made light work of Peter Gojowczyk with a 6-1, 6-0 annihilation of the German.

It was plain-sailing for Norrie, who fought off five break points to secure his place in the semi-finals and a meeting with Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Stefanos Tsitsipas - ATP Acapulco Image credit: Getty Images

Tsitsipas eased into the semi-finals with a 6-3 6-4 win over Marcos Giron, saving all four break points in a commanding display.

Giron did his best to disrupt the Greek's momentum, but a single break in each set was enough for the 23-year-old to claim the victory.

It was another impressive display from Tsitsipas, who is yet to drop a set in Acapulco.

The action continues during the early hours of Saturday morning UK time, with Tsitsipas set to take on Norrie at 2am, while Nadal and Medvedev are due to head to the court two hours later at 4am.

---

The Olympic Games will return with Paris 2024, live on Eurosport and discovery+

ATP Acapulco 'I hope this will serve as a lesson' - Nadal says Zverev must learn from chair attack YESTERDAY AT 10:19