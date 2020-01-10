Adelaide International: How to watch

Before the Grand Slam action begins on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player, we will be bringing you live coverage of the new Adelaide International – starting on Sunday, January 12 and concluding on Saturday, January 18.

The Australian Open then starts on January 20 through to February 3, as defending champion Djokovic goes in search of an eighth title in Melbourne.

Who’s playing in Adelaide?

World number two Novak Djokovic headlines the ATP 250 event in Adelaide.

Djokovic won the Paris Masters in November before suffering a disappointing end to the season when failing to progress from the ATP Finals group stage, while he also tasted Davis Cup quarter-final defeat to Russia.

Video - 60 Second Pro: 'The art of the slide' with Novak Djokovic 01:05

However, he has looked in fine form during the ATP Cup, and will hope to continue that run as he targets a 78th singles title before focusing on making it eight Australian Open victories.

Australian No 1 Alex de Minaur will be out to deny Djokovic in pursuit of a fourth title of his own.

The 20-year-old is at a career-high 18th in the world, having won the Sydney International 12 months ago, as well as the Atlanta Open in July and Zhuhai Championships in September.

Alex de Miñaur (Australia). ATP Cup 2020Getty Images

Meanwhile, fellow Next Gen star Felix Auger-Aliassime is on the hunt for his ATP title.

The Canadian, 19, broke into the top 100 last year, and the current world No 21 will have bigger ambitions in 2020 – starting with a deep run in Adelaide.

Félix Auger-Aliassime (Canada)Getty Images

World No 23, Andrey Rublev, and Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta will also be names to look out for once the tournament gets under way.