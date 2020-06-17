ATP and WTA announce revised calendars

June 17 (Reuters) - The men's ATP Tour and women's WTA Tour have both issued their revised calendars for the resumption of professional tennis following the shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The men's Tour will resume on Aug. 14 with the Citi Open, ATP 500 event in Washington, D.C., while the first WTA event will be staged in Palermo, Italy from Aug 3.

Tennis, apart from some exhibition events, ground to a halt in mid-March, with Wimbledon being cancelled and the French Open being moved to September. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Tennis SEVEN-TIMES CHAMPION SERENA WILLIAMS SAYS SHE 'CANNOT WAIT' TO COMPETE IN AUG. 31-SEPT. 13 U.S. OPEN 43 MINUTES AGO

Tennis Halep says does not currently plan to play U.S. Open AN HOUR AGO