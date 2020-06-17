Tennis

ATP and WTA announce revised calendars

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

June 17 (Reuters) - The men's ATP Tour and women's WTA Tour have both issued their revised calendars for the resumption of professional tennis following the shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The men's Tour will resume on Aug. 14 with the Citi Open, ATP 500 event in Washington, D.C., while the first WTA event will be staged in Palermo, Italy from Aug 3.

Tennis, apart from some exhibition events, ground to a halt in mid-March, with Wimbledon being cancelled and the French Open being moved to September. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Alex Richardson)

