Murray, currently ranked 243rd in the world, shared the first eight games of the match with Coppejans before breaking and serving out the first set.

But Coppejans, ranked 278th, fought back and broke Murray early in the second set, only for the Scot to rally and level things up at 3-3.

The rest of the second set stayed on serve, but it was two-time Wimbledon champion Murray who held his nerve to win a tense tie-break 7-4 and take the match.