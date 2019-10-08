ATP Antwerp
Singles | 1st Round
A.Murray VS K.Coppejans
15 October 2019 Starting from 19:30
Center Court
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Andy Murray - Kimmer Coppejans
ATP Antwerp - 15 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Andy Murray and Kimmer Coppejans live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:30 on 15 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Andy
Murray
Murray
Great Britain
- Height (m)1.9
- Weight (Kg)84
- Age32
ATP ranking289
Previous matches
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
F.Fognini
✓
77
2
77
A.Murray
64
6
62
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
A.Murray
✓
2
6
6
J.Londero
6
2
3
ATP Beijing
Singles
Quarter-final
D.Thiem
✓
6
77
A.Murray
2
63
ATP Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
C.Norrie
66
77
1
A.Murray
✓
78
64
6
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
A.Murray
✓
77
79
M.Berrettini
62
67
View more matches
Kimmer
Coppejans
Coppejans
Belgium
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)68
- Age25
ATP ranking161
Previous matches
Roland-Garros men
Singles
1st Round
Y.Maden
✓
77
7
6
K.Coppejans
6
5
3
Davis Cup Singles
Singles
World Group
T.Monteiro
3
4
K.Coppejans
✓
6
6
Davis Cup Singles
Singles
World Group
R.Dutra Silva
4
4
K.Coppejans
✓
6
6
ATP Delray Beach
Singles
1st Round
Y.Nishioka
✓
6
6
K.Coppejans
3
3
Davis Cup Singles
Singles
World Group
K.Coppejans
65
2
2
B.Coric
✓
77
6
6
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Related
Videos & articles
Video
10/10/2019
Tennis news - Fabio Fognini spits towards umpire, mocks fan as bad-boy antics continue
Video
09/10/2019
Andy Murray explains why he told Fabio Fognini to 'shut up' during Shanghai Masters clash
Shanghai Masters