ATP Antwerp
Singles | 1st Round

A.Murray VS K.Coppejans

15 October 2019 Starting from 19:30

Center Court
LIVE - Andy Murray - Kimmer Coppejans

ATP Antwerp - 15 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Andy Murray and Kimmer Coppejans live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:30 on 15 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Andy Murray
Andy
Murray
Great BritainGreat Britain
  • Height (m)
    1.9
  • Weight (Kg)
    84
  • Age
    32
ATP ranking
289
Kimmer Coppejans
Kimmer
Coppejans
BelgiumBelgium
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    68
  • Age
    25
ATP ranking
161
