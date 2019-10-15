ATP Antwerp
Singles | Quarter-final

A.Murray VS M.Copil

18 October 2019 Starting from 18:30

Center Court
LIVE - Andy Murray - Marius Copil

ATP Antwerp - 18 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Andy Murray and Marius Copil live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:30 on 18 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Andy Murray
Andy
Murray
Great BritainGreat Britain
  • Height (m)
    1.9
  • Weight (Kg)
    84
  • Age
    32
ATP ranking
289
Previous matches
Marius Copil
Marius
Copil
RomaniaRomania
  • Height (m)
    1.91
  • Weight (Kg)
    86
  • Age
    28
ATP ranking
90
Previous matches
