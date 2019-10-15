ATP Antwerp
Singles | Quarter-final
A.Murray VS M.Copil
18 October 2019 Starting from 18:30
Center Court
LIVE - Andy Murray - Marius Copil
ATP Antwerp - 18 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Andy Murray and Marius Copil live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:30 on 18 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Andy
Murray
Murray
Great Britain
- Height (m)1.9
- Weight (Kg)84
- Age32
ATP ranking289
Previous matches
ATP Antwerp
Singles
2nd Round
P.Cuevas
4
3
A.Murray
✓
6
6
ATP Antwerp
Singles
1st Round
A.Murray
✓
6
77
K.Coppejans
4
64
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
F.Fognini
✓
77
2
77
A.Murray
64
6
62
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
A.Murray
✓
2
6
6
J.Londero
6
2
3
ATP Beijing
Singles
Quarter-final
D.Thiem
✓
6
77
A.Murray
2
63
Marius
Copil
Copil
Romania
- Height (m)1.91
- Weight (Kg)86
- Age28
ATP ranking90
Previous matches
ATP Antwerp
Singles
2nd Round
M.Copil
✓
6
5
79
D.Schwartzman
4
7
67
ATP Antwerp
Singles
1st Round
F.Delbonis
4
63
M.Copil
✓
6
77
ATP Metz
Singles
1st Round
M.Copil
3
4
G.Simon
✓
6
6
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
G.Monfils
✓
6
6
6
M.Copil
3
2
2
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
U.Humbert
3
7
611
6
1
M.Copil
✓
6
5
713
4
6
