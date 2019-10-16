ATP Antwerp
Singles | Semifinal
A.Murray VS U.Humbert
19 October 2019 Starting from 17:00
Center Court
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Andy Murray - Ugo Humbert
ATP Antwerp - 19 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Andy Murray and Ugo Humbert live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 19 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Andy
Murray
Murray
Great Britain
- Height (m)1.9
- Weight (Kg)84
- Age32
ATP ranking243
Previous matches
ATP Antwerp
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Murray
✓
6
67
6
M.Copil
3
79
4
ATP Antwerp
Singles
2nd Round
P.Cuevas
4
3
A.Murray
✓
6
6
ATP Antwerp
Singles
1st Round
A.Murray
✓
6
77
K.Coppejans
4
64
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
F.Fognini
✓
77
2
77
A.Murray
64
6
62
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
A.Murray
✓
2
6
6
J.Londero
6
2
3
View more matches
Ugo
Humbert
Humbert
France
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age21
ATP ranking70
Previous matches
ATP Antwerp
Singles
Quarter-final
G.Pella
7
4
4
U.Humbert
✓
5
6
6
ATP Antwerp
Singles
2nd Round
U.Humbert
✓
6
6
D.Goffin
3
1
ATP Antwerp
Singles
1st Round
U.Humbert
✓
6
7
J.Kovalík
4
5
ATP Metz
Singles
1st Round
U.Humbert
4
710
4
Y.Maden
✓
6
68
6
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
U.Humbert
3
7
611
6
1
M.Copil
✓
6
5
713
4
6
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more