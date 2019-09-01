ATP Antwerp
Singles | 1st Round
Result
D.Goffin
14 October 2019Lotto Arena
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - David Goffin - ...
ATP Antwerp - 14 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between David Goffin and ... live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 14 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
David
Goffin
Goffin
Belgium
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)68
- Age28
ATP ranking14
Previous matches
Shanghai Masters
Singles
3rd Round
D.Goffin
67
4
R.Federer
✓
79
6
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
D.Goffin
✓
6
3
M.Kukushkin
2
0
A
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
D.Goffin
✓
6
6
R.Gasquet
2
3
ATP Tokyo
Singles
Semifinal
N.Djokovic
✓
6
6
D.Goffin
3
4
ATP Tokyo
Singles
Quarter-final
D.Goffin
✓
6
6
H.Chung
2
2
View more matches
