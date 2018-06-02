ATP Antwerp
Singles | 1st Round

F.Delbonis VS M.Copil

15 October 2019 Starting from 12:00

Court 1
LIVE - Federico Delbonis - Marius Copil

ATP Antwerp - 15 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Federico Delbonis and Marius Copil live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 15 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Federico Delbonis
Federico
Delbonis
ArgentinaArgentina
  • Height (m)
    1.91
  • Weight (Kg)
    88
  • Age
    29
ATP ranking
76
Previous matches
Marius Copil
Marius
Copil
RomaniaRomania
  • Height (m)
    1.91
  • Weight (Kg)
    86
  • Age
    28
ATP ranking
90
Previous matches
