ATP Antwerp
Singles | 1st Round
F.Delbonis VS M.Copil
15 October 2019 Starting from 12:00
Court 1
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Federico Delbonis - Marius Copil
ATP Antwerp - 15 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Federico Delbonis and Marius Copil live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 15 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Federico
Delbonis
Delbonis
Argentina
- Height (m)1.91
- Weight (Kg)88
- Age29
ATP ranking76
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
A.Popyrin
✓
6
7
77
F.Delbonis
1
5
65
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
R.Gasquet
✓
7
77
F.Delbonis
5
61
ATP Kitzbuhel
Singles
1st Round
F.Delbonis
64
77
64
L.Sonego
✓
77
64
77
ATP Hamburg
Singles
2nd Round
F.Delbonis
4
62
A.Zverev
✓
6
77
ATP Hamburg
Singles
1st Round
M.Cecchinato
77
63
2
F.Delbonis
✓
65
77
6
View more matches
Marius
Copil
Copil
Romania
- Height (m)1.91
- Weight (Kg)86
- Age28
ATP ranking90
Previous matches
ATP Metz
Singles
1st Round
M.Copil
3
4
G.Simon
✓
6
6
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
G.Monfils
✓
6
6
6
M.Copil
3
2
2
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
U.Humbert
3
7
611
6
1
M.Copil
✓
6
5
713
4
6
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
2nd Round
P.Carreño
✓
6
63
6
M.Copil
3
77
4
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
1st Round
M.Copil
✓
6
3
6
M.Kližan
4
6
3
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more