ATP Antwerp
Singles | 1st Round

F.López VS C.Norrie

15 October 2019 Starting from 12:00

Center Court
Match
User comments

LIVE - Feliciano López - Cameron Norrie

ATP Antwerp - 15 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Feliciano López and Cameron Norrie live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 15 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Feliciano López
Feliciano
López
SpainSpain
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    73
  • Age
    38
ATP ranking
61
Previous matches
Cameron Norrie
Cameron
Norrie
Great BritainGreat Britain
  • Height (m)
    1.88
  • Weight (Kg)
    80
  • Age
    24
ATP ranking
64
Previous matches
