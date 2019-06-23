ATP Antwerp
Singles | 1st Round
F.López VS C.Norrie
15 October 2019 Starting from 12:00
Center Court
ATP Antwerp - 15 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Feliciano López and Cameron Norrie live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 15 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Feliciano
López
López
Spain
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)73
- Age38
ATP ranking61
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
F.López
61
6
67
4
D.Medvedev
✓
77
4
79
6
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
F.López
✓
67
6
6
6
Y.Nishioka
79
0
4
4
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
T.Fritz
6
4
3
4
F.López
✓
3
6
6
6
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
3rd Round
F.López
3
1
A
H.Hurkacz
✓
6
3
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
2nd Round
F.López
✓
6
1
7
P.Andújar
4
6
5
View more matches
Cameron
Norrie
Norrie
Great Britain
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age24
ATP ranking64
Previous matches
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
D.Medvedev
✓
6
6
C.Norrie
3
1
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
C.Norrie
✓
7
6
G.Simon
5
2
ATP Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
C.Norrie
66
77
1
A.Murray
✓
78
64
6
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
C.Garín
65
0
A
C.Norrie
✓
77
1
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
2nd Round
G.Monfils
✓
5
6
6
C.Norrie
7
3
4
View more matches
