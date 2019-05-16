ATP Antwerp
Singles | 2nd Round
F.Tiafoe VS J.Struff
17 October 2019 Starting from 11:00
Lotto Arena
LIVE - Frances Tiafoe - Jan-Lennard Struff
ATP Antwerp - 17 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Frances Tiafoe and Jan-Lennard Struff live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 17 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Frances
Tiafoe
Tiafoe
United States
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)77
- Age21
ATP ranking51
Previous matches
ATP Antwerp
Singles
1st Round
F.Tiafoe
✓
79
6
Y.Maden
67
3
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
F.Tiafoe
4
2
D.Shapovalov
✓
6
6
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
F.Tiafoe
3
2
A.Zverev
✓
6
6
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
A.Zverev
✓
6
3
6
2
6
F.Tiafoe
3
6
2
6
3
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
I.Karlovic
2
3
2
A
F.Tiafoe
✓
6
6
1
Jan-Lennard
Struff
Struff
Germany
- Height (m)1.96
- Weight (Kg)87
- Age29
ATP ranking38
Previous matches
ATP Antwerp
Singles
1st Round
G.Barrère
2
1
J.Struff
✓
6
6
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
J.Struff
2
1
M.Berrettini
✓
6
6
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
J.Struff
6
64
3
G.Soeda
✓
4
77
6
ATP Metz
Singles
1st Round
J.Struff
63
4
P.Herbert
✓
77
6
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
J.Isner
✓
6
77
77
J.Struff
3
64
65
