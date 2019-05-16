ATP Antwerp
Singles | 2nd Round

F.Tiafoe VS J.Struff

17 October 2019 Starting from 11:00

Lotto Arena
Match
LIVE - Frances Tiafoe - Jan-Lennard Struff

ATP Antwerp - 17 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Frances Tiafoe and Jan-Lennard Struff live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 17 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Frances Tiafoe
Frances
Tiafoe
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    1.88
  • Weight (Kg)
    77
  • Age
    21
ATP ranking
51
Jan-Lennard Struff
Jan-Lennard
Struff
GermanyGermany
  • Height (m)
    1.96
  • Weight (Kg)
    87
  • Age
    29
ATP ranking
38
