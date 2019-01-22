ATP Antwerp
Singles | 1st Round
F.Tiafoe VS Y.Maden
16 October 2019 Starting from 11:00
Lotto Arena
LIVE - Frances Tiafoe - Yannick Maden
ATP Antwerp - 16 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Frances Tiafoe and Yannick Maden live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 16 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Frances
Tiafoe
Tiafoe
United States
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)77
- Age21
ATP ranking51
Previous matches
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
F.Tiafoe
4
2
D.Shapovalov
✓
6
6
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
F.Tiafoe
3
2
A.Zverev
✓
6
6
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
A.Zverev
✓
6
3
6
2
6
F.Tiafoe
3
6
2
6
3
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
I.Karlovic
2
3
2
A
F.Tiafoe
✓
6
6
1
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
Quarter-final
F.Tiafoe
6
61
1
H.Hurkacz
✓
4
77
6
View more matches
Yannick
Maden
Maden
Germany
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)68
- Age29
ATP ranking121
Previous matches
ATP Metz
Singles
2nd Round
Y.Maden
2
66
N.Basilashvili
✓
6
78
ATP Metz
Singles
1st Round
U.Humbert
4
710
4
Y.Maden
✓
6
68
6
Roland-Garros men
Singles
2nd Round
Y.Maden
1
2
4
R.Nadal
✓
6
6
6
Roland-Garros men
Singles
1st Round
Y.Maden
✓
77
7
6
K.Coppejans
6
5
3
ATP Munich
Singles
1st Round
C.Garín
✓
6
6
Y.Maden
4
2
View more matches
