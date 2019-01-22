ATP Antwerp
Singles | 1st Round

F.Tiafoe VS Y.Maden

16 October 2019 Starting from 11:00

Lotto Arena
LIVE - Frances Tiafoe - Yannick Maden

ATP Antwerp - 16 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Frances Tiafoe and Yannick Maden live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 16 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Frances Tiafoe
Frances
Tiafoe
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    1.88
  • Weight (Kg)
    77
  • Age
    21
ATP ranking
51
Yannick Maden
Yannick
Maden
GermanyGermany
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    68
  • Age
    29
ATP ranking
121
