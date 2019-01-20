ATP Antwerp
Singles | Quarter-final
F.Tiafoe VS ...
18 October 2019 Starting from 11:00
Lotto Arena
LIVE - Frances Tiafoe - ...
ATP Antwerp - 18 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Frances Tiafoe and ... live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 18 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Frances
Tiafoe
Tiafoe
United States
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)77
- Age21
ATP ranking51
Previous matches
ATP Antwerp
Singles
2nd Round
F.Tiafoe
✓
6
6
J.Struff
3
4
ATP Antwerp
Singles
1st Round
F.Tiafoe
✓
79
6
Y.Maden
67
3
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
F.Tiafoe
4
2
D.Shapovalov
✓
6
6
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
F.Tiafoe
3
2
A.Zverev
✓
6
6
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
A.Zverev
✓
6
3
6
2
6
F.Tiafoe
3
6
2
6
3
View more matches
