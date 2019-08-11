ATP Antwerp
Singles | 2nd Round
G.Monfils VS J.Sinner
17 October 2019 Starting from 11:00
Lotto Arena
LIVE - Gaël Monfils - Jannik Sinner
ATP Antwerp - 17 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Gaël Monfils and Jannik Sinner live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 17 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Gaël
Monfils
Monfils
France
- Height (m)1.93
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age33
ATP ranking11
Previous matches
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
G.Monfils
2
61
H.Hurkacz
✓
6
77
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
G.Monfils
✓
7
61
6
L.Sonego
5
77
3
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
G.Monfils
4
77
3
J.Isner
✓
6
65
6
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
Quarter-final
G.Monfils
5
4
A.Ramos
✓
7
6
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
2nd Round
G.Monfils
✓
5
6
6
C.Norrie
7
3
4
View more matches
Jannik
Sinner
Sinner
Italy
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age18
ATP ranking127
Previous matches
ATP Antwerp
Singles
1st Round
K.Majchrzak
4
2
J.Sinner
✓
6
6
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
1st Round
M.Kukushkin
✓
6
77
J.Sinner
3
64
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
S.Wawrinka
✓
6
77
4
6
J.Sinner
3
64
6
3
ATP Umag
Singles
2nd Round
A.Bedene
✓
77
6
J.Sinner
63
3
ATP Umag
Singles
1st Round
P.Sousa
6
3
4
J.Sinner
✓
1
6
6
View more matches
