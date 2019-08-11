ATP Antwerp
Singles | 1st Round
Result
G.Monfils
14 October 2019Lotto Arena
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Gaël Monfils - ...
ATP Antwerp - 14 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Gaël Monfils and ... live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 14 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Gaël
Monfils
Monfils
France
- Height (m)1.93
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age33
ATP ranking11
Previous matches
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
G.Monfils
2
61
H.Hurkacz
✓
6
77
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
G.Monfils
✓
7
61
6
L.Sonego
5
77
3
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
G.Monfils
4
77
3
J.Isner
✓
6
65
6
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
Quarter-final
G.Monfils
5
4
A.Ramos
✓
7
6
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
2nd Round
G.Monfils
✓
5
6
6
C.Norrie
7
3
4
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more