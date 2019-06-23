ATP Antwerp
Singles | 2nd Round
G.Simon VS J.Tsonga
16 October 2019 Starting from 18:30
Center Court
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Gilles Simon - Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
ATP Antwerp - 16 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Gilles Simon and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:30 on 16 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Gilles
Simon
Simon
France
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)70
- Age34
ATP ranking49
Previous matches
ATP Antwerp
Singles
1st Round
G.Simon
✓
6
6
S.Darcis
1
2
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
C.Norrie
✓
7
6
G.Simon
5
2
ATP Tokyo
Singles
2nd Round
R.Opelka
✓
77
77
G.Simon
64
62
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
P.Andújar
4
0
G.Simon
✓
6
6
ATP Metz
Singles
2nd Round
A.Bedene
✓
711
6
G.Simon
69
2
View more matches
Jo-Wilfried
Tsonga
Tsonga
France
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)91
- Age34
ATP ranking35
Previous matches
ATP Antwerp
Singles
1st Round
L.Sonego
3
4
J.Tsonga
✓
6
6
ATP Metz
Singles
Final
A.Bedene
77
64
3
J.Tsonga
✓
64
77
6
ATP Metz
Singles
Semifinal
L.Pouille
66
64
J.Tsonga
✓
78
77
ATP Metz
Singles
Quarter-final
J.Tsonga
✓
5
6
4
N.Basilashvili
7
3
1
A
ATP Metz
Singles
2nd Round
P.Herbert
3
4
J.Tsonga
✓
6
6
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more