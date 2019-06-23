ATP Antwerp
Singles | 2nd Round

G.Simon VS J.Tsonga

16 October 2019 Starting from 18:30

Center Court
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Gilles Simon - Jo-Wilfried Tsonga

ATP Antwerp - 16 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Gilles Simon and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:30 on 16 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Gilles Simon
Gilles
Simon
FranceFrance
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    70
  • Age
    34
ATP ranking
49
Previous matches
View more matches
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
Jo-Wilfried
Tsonga
FranceFrance
  • Height (m)
    1.88
  • Weight (Kg)
    91
  • Age
    34
ATP ranking
35
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Kyrgios pulls a Kyrgios special during Citi Open win over Simon

ATP Washington
01/08/2019

Tennis news - Tomic's appeal against fine rejected, receives stinging rebuke

20/07/2019

Nadal survives first Wimbledon test with Tsonga scalp

Wimbledon
06/07/2019

Lopez beats Simon to Queen's title in thriller

Fever-Tree Championships
23/06/2019