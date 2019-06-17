ATP Antwerp
Singles | 1st Round
G.Simon VS S.Darcis
15 October 2019 Starting from 18:00
Center Court
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Gilles Simon - Steve Darcis
ATP Antwerp - 15 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Gilles Simon and Steve Darcis live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 15 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Gilles
Simon
Simon
France
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)70
- Age34
ATP ranking49
Previous matches
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
C.Norrie
✓
7
6
G.Simon
5
2
ATP Tokyo
Singles
2nd Round
R.Opelka
✓
77
77
G.Simon
64
62
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
P.Andújar
4
0
G.Simon
✓
6
6
ATP Metz
Singles
2nd Round
A.Bedene
✓
711
6
G.Simon
69
2
ATP Metz
Singles
1st Round
M.Copil
3
4
G.Simon
✓
6
6
View more matches
Steve
Darcis
Darcis
Belgium
- Height (m)1.78
- Weight (Kg)77
- Age35
ATP ranking177
Previous matches
ATP Metz
Singles
1st Round
F.Verdasco
✓
6
6
S.Darcis
2
2
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
S.Darcis
5
3
3
D.Lajovic
✓
7
6
6
ATP Gstaad
Singles
1st Round
S.Darcis
4
4
J.Sousa
✓
6
6
ATP Bastad
Singles
1st Round
D.Novak
✓
6
7
S.Darcis
2
5
Wimbledon men
Singles
2nd Round
S.Darcis
3
2
2
A
R.Bautista
✓
6
6
4
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more