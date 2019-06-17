ATP Antwerp
Singles | 1st Round

G.Simon VS S.Darcis

15 October 2019 Starting from 18:00

Center Court
User comments

LIVE - Gilles Simon - Steve Darcis

ATP Antwerp - 15 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Gilles Simon and Steve Darcis live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 15 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Gilles Simon
Gilles
Simon
FranceFrance
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    70
  • Age
    34
ATP ranking
49
Previous matches
Steve Darcis
Steve
Darcis
BelgiumBelgium
  • Height (m)
    1.78
  • Weight (Kg)
    77
  • Age
    35
ATP ranking
177
Previous matches
