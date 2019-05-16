ATP Antwerp
Singles | 1st Round
G.Barrère VS J.Struff
15 October 2019 Starting from 12:00
Court 1
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Grégoire Barrère - Jan-Lennard Struff
ATP Antwerp - 15 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Grégoire Barrère and Jan-Lennard Struff live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 15 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Grégoire
Barrère
Barrère
France
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)83
- Age25
ATP ranking80
Previous matches
ATP Metz
Singles
Quarter-final
B.Paire
✓
77
6
G.Barrère
64
4
ATP Metz
Singles
2nd Round
A.Hoang
6
66
2
G.Barrère
✓
3
78
6
ATP Metz
Singles
1st Round
G.Barrère
✓
6
6
H.Hurkacz
2
2
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
G.Barrère
2
2
2
D.Goffin
✓
6
6
6
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
G.Barrère
✓
77
6
4
65
77
C.Norrie
64
4
6
77
62
View more matches
Jan-Lennard
Struff
Struff
Germany
- Height (m)1.96
- Weight (Kg)87
- Age29
ATP ranking38
Previous matches
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
J.Struff
2
1
M.Berrettini
✓
6
6
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
J.Struff
6
64
3
G.Soeda
✓
4
77
6
ATP Metz
Singles
1st Round
J.Struff
63
4
P.Herbert
✓
77
6
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
J.Isner
✓
6
77
77
J.Struff
3
64
65
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
J.Struff
✓
6
6
6
C.Ruud
4
4
2
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more