ATP Antwerp
Singles | 2nd Round
G.Pella VS S.Kwon
16 October 2019 Starting from 12:00
Center Court
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Guido Pella - Soonwoo Kwon
ATP Antwerp - 16 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Guido Pella and Soonwoo Kwon live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 16 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Guido
Pella
Pella
Argentina
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)83
- Age29
ATP ranking21
Previous matches
ATP Antwerp
Singles
1st Round
G.Pella
✓
5
6
77
P.Gojowczyk
7
4
62
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
G.Pella
3
5
J.Millman
✓
6
7
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
N.Basilashvili
✓
6
77
G.Pella
4
63
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
G.Pella
3
6
62
3
P.Carreño
✓
6
4
77
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
D.Goffin
✓
6
7
G.Pella
1
5
View more matches
Soonwoo
Kwon
Kwon
Korea
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)72
- Age21
ATP ranking88
Previous matches
ATP Antwerp
Singles
1st Round
S.Kwon
✓
1
6
6
R.Gasquet
6
3
4
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
2nd Round
D.Džumhur
✓
77
6
S.Kwon
63
2
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
1st Round
S.Kwon
✓
77
6
L.Pouille
64
2
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
S.Kwon
3
4
6
3
A
H.Dellien
✓
6
6
2
2
Montreal Masters
Singles
1st Round
I.Ivashka
✓
77
6
S.Kwon
63
4
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more