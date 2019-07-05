ATP Antwerp
Singles | 1st Round
G.Pella VS P.Gojowczyk
14 October 2019 Starting from 17:00
Center Court
LIVE - Guido Pella - Peter Gojowczyk
ATP Antwerp - 14 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Guido Pella and Peter Gojowczyk live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 14 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Guido
Pella
Pella
Argentina
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)83
- Age29
ATP ranking21
Previous matches
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
G.Pella
3
5
J.Millman
✓
6
7
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
N.Basilashvili
✓
6
77
G.Pella
4
63
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
G.Pella
3
6
62
3
P.Carreño
✓
6
4
77
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
D.Goffin
✓
6
7
G.Pella
1
5
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
G.Pella
✓
7
77
C.Ruud
5
64
View more matches
Peter
Gojowczyk
Gojowczyk
Germany
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)83
- Age30
ATP ranking95
Previous matches
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
1st Round
P.Gojowczyk
1
4
C.Norrie
✓
6
6
ATP Metz
Singles
1st Round
P.Gojowczyk
5
4
F.Krajinovic
✓
7
6
Montreal Masters
Singles
1st Round
B.Coric
✓
2
6
77
P.Gojowczyk
6
1
62
ATP Washington
Singles
Semifinal
D.Medvedev
✓
6
6
P.Gojowczyk
2
2
ATP Washington
Singles
Quarter-final
P.Gojowczyk
✓
6
4
6
K.Edmund
3
6
3
View more matches
