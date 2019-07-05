ATP Antwerp
Singles | Quarter-final
G.Pella VS U.Humbert
18 October 2019 Starting from 18:30
Center Court
LIVE - Guido Pella - Ugo Humbert
ATP Antwerp - 18 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Guido Pella and Ugo Humbert live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:30 on 18 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Guido
Pella
Pella
Argentina
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)83
- Age29
ATP ranking21
Previous matches
ATP Antwerp
Singles
2nd Round
G.Pella
✓
7
7
S.Kwon
5
5
ATP Antwerp
Singles
1st Round
G.Pella
✓
5
6
77
P.Gojowczyk
7
4
62
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
G.Pella
3
5
J.Millman
✓
6
7
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
N.Basilashvili
✓
6
77
G.Pella
4
63
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
G.Pella
3
6
62
3
P.Carreño
✓
6
4
77
6
Ugo
Humbert
Humbert
France
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age21
ATP ranking65
Previous matches
ATP Antwerp
Singles
2nd Round
U.Humbert
✓
6
6
D.Goffin
3
1
ATP Antwerp
Singles
1st Round
U.Humbert
✓
6
7
J.Kovalík
4
5
ATP Metz
Singles
1st Round
U.Humbert
4
710
4
Y.Maden
✓
6
68
6
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
U.Humbert
3
7
611
6
1
M.Copil
✓
6
5
713
4
6
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
3rd Round
B.Paire
✓
3
77
6
U.Humbert
6
62
3
