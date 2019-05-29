ATP Antwerp
Singles | Quarter-final
G.Pella VS ...
18 October 2019 Starting from 11:00
Lotto Arena
LIVE - Guido Pella - ...
ATP Antwerp - 18 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Guido Pella and ... live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 18 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Guido
Pella
Pella
Argentina
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)83
- Age29
ATP ranking21
Previous matches
ATP Antwerp
Singles
2nd Round
G.Pella
✓
7
7
S.Kwon
5
5
ATP Antwerp
Singles
1st Round
G.Pella
✓
5
6
77
P.Gojowczyk
7
4
62
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
G.Pella
3
5
J.Millman
✓
6
7
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
N.Basilashvili
✓
6
77
G.Pella
4
63
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
G.Pella
3
6
62
3
P.Carreño
✓
6
4
77
6
View more matches
