ATP Antwerp
Singles | Semifinal
J.Sinner VS S.Wawrinka
19 October 2019 Starting from 11:00
Lotto Arena
LIVE - Jannik Sinner - Stan Wawrinka
ATP Antwerp - 19 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Jannik Sinner and Stan Wawrinka live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 19 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Jannik
Sinner
Sinner
Italy
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age18
ATP ranking119
Previous matches
ATP Antwerp
Singles
Quarter-final
J.Sinner
✓
6
3
6
F.Tiafoe
4
6
3
ATP Antwerp
Singles
2nd Round
G.Monfils
3
2
J.Sinner
✓
6
6
ATP Antwerp
Singles
1st Round
K.Majchrzak
4
2
J.Sinner
✓
6
6
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
1st Round
M.Kukushkin
✓
6
77
J.Sinner
3
64
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
S.Wawrinka
✓
6
77
4
6
J.Sinner
3
64
6
3
View more matches
Stan
Wawrinka
Wawrinka
Switzerland
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)81
- Age34
ATP ranking18
Previous matches
ATP Antwerp
Singles
Quarter-final
S.Wawrinka
✓
6
66
6
G.Simon
3
78
2
ATP Antwerp
Singles
2nd Round
S.Wawrinka
✓
64
6
77
F.López
77
4
64
US Open men
Singles
Quarter-final
S.Wawrinka
66
3
6
1
D.Medvedev
✓
78
6
3
6
US Open men
Singles
4th Round
N.Djokovic
4
5
1
A
S.Wawrinka
✓
6
7
2
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
S.Wawrinka
✓
6
711
77
P.Lorenzi
4
69
64
View more matches
