ATP Antwerp
Singles | 1st Round
K.Majchrzak VS J.Sinner
15 October 2019 Starting from 16:30
Center Court
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Kamil Majchrzak - Jannik Sinner
ATP Antwerp - 15 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Kamil Majchrzak and Jannik Sinner live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:30 on 15 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Kamil
Majchrzak
Majchrzak
Poland
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)74
- Age23
ATP ranking84
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
G.Dimitrov
✓
7
710
6
K.Majchrzak
5
68
2
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
P.Cuevas
77
4
6
4
1
K.Majchrzak
✓
63
6
2
6
6
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
N.Jarry
77
65
66
6
4
K.Majchrzak
✓
62
77
78
1
6
ATP Atlanta
Singles
1st Round
M.Ebden
✓
77
6
K.Majchrzak
65
3
ATP Newport
Singles
2nd Round
J.Isner
✓
6
65
6
K.Majchrzak
4
77
3
View more matches
Jannik
Sinner
Sinner
Italy
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age18
ATP ranking127
Previous matches
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
1st Round
M.Kukushkin
✓
6
77
J.Sinner
3
64
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
S.Wawrinka
✓
6
77
4
6
J.Sinner
3
64
6
3
ATP Umag
Singles
2nd Round
A.Bedene
✓
77
6
J.Sinner
63
3
ATP Umag
Singles
1st Round
P.Sousa
6
3
4
J.Sinner
✓
1
6
6
ATP 's-Hertogenbosch
Singles
1st Round
J.Sinner
64
3
N.Jarry
✓
77
6
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more