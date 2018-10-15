ATP Antwerp
Singles | 1st Round

K.Majchrzak VS J.Sinner

15 October 2019 Starting from 16:30

Center Court
Match
LIVE - Kamil Majchrzak - Jannik Sinner

ATP Antwerp - 15 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Kamil Majchrzak and Jannik Sinner live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:30 on 15 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Kamil Majchrzak
Kamil
Majchrzak
PolandPoland
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    74
  • Age
    23
ATP ranking
84
Previous matches
Jannik Sinner
Jannik
Sinner
ItalyItaly
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    18
ATP ranking
127
Previous matches
