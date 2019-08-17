ATP Antwerp
Singles | 1st Round
S.Kwon VS R.Gasquet
15 October 2019 Starting from 12:00
Center Court
ATP Antwerp - 15 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Soonwoo Kwon and Richard Gasquet live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 15 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Soonwoo
Kwon
Kwon
Korea
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)72
- Age21
ATP ranking88
Previous matches
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
2nd Round
D.Džumhur
✓
77
6
S.Kwon
63
2
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
1st Round
S.Kwon
✓
77
6
L.Pouille
64
2
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
S.Kwon
3
4
6
3
A
H.Dellien
✓
6
6
2
2
Montreal Masters
Singles
1st Round
I.Ivashka
✓
77
6
S.Kwon
63
4
ATP Los Cabos
Singles
Quarter-final
S.Kwon
6
1
2
G.Pella
✓
4
6
6
View more matches
Richard
Gasquet
Gasquet
France
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)75
- Age33
ATP ranking52
Previous matches
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
D.Goffin
✓
6
6
R.Gasquet
2
3
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
D.Thiem
✓
6
6
R.Gasquet
4
1
ATP Metz
Singles
2nd Round
B.Paire
✓
3
6
6
R.Gasquet
6
3
4
ATP Metz
Singles
1st Round
M.Granollers
6
65
4
R.Gasquet
✓
4
77
6
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
M.Berrettini
✓
6
6
2
6
R.Gasquet
4
3
6
2
View more matches
