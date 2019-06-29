ATP Antwerp
Singles | 1st Round

L.Sonego VS J.Tsonga

14 October 2019 Starting from 17:00

Center Court
User comments

LIVE - Lorenzo Sonego - Jo-Wilfried Tsonga

ATP Antwerp - 14 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Lorenzo Sonego and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 14 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Lorenzo Sonego
Lorenzo
Sonego
ItalyItaly
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    73
  • Age
    24
ATP ranking
55
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
Jo-Wilfried
Tsonga
FranceFrance
  • Height (m)
    1.88
  • Weight (Kg)
    91
  • Age
    34
ATP ranking
35
