ATP Antwerp
Singles | 1st Round
L.Sonego VS J.Tsonga
14 October 2019 Starting from 17:00
Center Court
LIVE - Lorenzo Sonego - Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
ATP Antwerp - 14 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Lorenzo Sonego and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 14 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Lorenzo
Sonego
Sonego
Italy
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)73
- Age24
ATP ranking55
Previous matches
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
G.Monfils
✓
7
61
6
L.Sonego
5
77
3
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
L.Sonego
6
3
4
H.Chung
✓
3
6
6
ATP Metz
Singles
2nd Round
L.Sonego
1
4
L.Pouille
✓
6
6
ATP Metz
Singles
1st Round
L.Sonego
✓
6
77
O.Otte
2
62
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
P.Andújar
✓
6
6
6
L.Sonego
2
4
2
Jo-Wilfried
Tsonga
Tsonga
France
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)91
- Age34
ATP ranking35
Previous matches
ATP Metz
Singles
Final
A.Bedene
77
64
3
J.Tsonga
✓
64
77
6
ATP Metz
Singles
Semifinal
L.Pouille
66
64
J.Tsonga
✓
78
77
ATP Metz
Singles
Quarter-final
J.Tsonga
✓
5
6
4
N.Basilashvili
7
3
1
A
ATP Metz
Singles
2nd Round
P.Herbert
3
4
J.Tsonga
✓
6
6
ATP Metz
Singles
1st Round
P.Andújar
6
1
2
J.Tsonga
✓
3
6
6
