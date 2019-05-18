ATP Antwerp
Singles | 2nd Round
M.Copil VS D.Schwartzman
17 October 2019 Starting from 11:00
Lotto Arena
Follow the Tennis match between Marius Copil and Diego Schwartzman live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 17 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Marius
Copil
Copil
Romania
- Height (m)1.91
- Weight (Kg)86
- Age28
ATP ranking90
Previous matches
ATP Antwerp
Singles
1st Round
F.Delbonis
4
63
M.Copil
✓
6
77
ATP Metz
Singles
1st Round
M.Copil
3
4
G.Simon
✓
6
6
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
G.Monfils
✓
6
6
6
M.Copil
3
2
2
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
U.Humbert
3
7
611
6
1
M.Copil
✓
6
5
713
4
6
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
2nd Round
P.Carreño
✓
6
63
6
M.Copil
3
77
4
Diego
Schwartzman
Schwartzman
Argentina
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)64
- Age27
ATP ranking16
Previous matches
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
V.Pospisil
✓
77
6
D.Schwartzman
62
2
ATP Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
S.Querrey
✓
77
66
6
D.Schwartzman
62
78
3
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
D.Schwartzman
✓
6
3
6
F.Verdasco
4
6
3
US Open men
Singles
Quarter-final
D.Schwartzman
4
5
2
R.Nadal
✓
6
7
6
US Open men
Singles
4th Round
A.Zverev
6
2
4
3
D.Schwartzman
✓
3
6
6
6
