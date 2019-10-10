ATP Antwerp
Singles | 2nd Round
P.Cuevas VS A.Murray
17 October 2019 Starting from 11:00
Lotto Arena
LIVE - Pablo Cuevas - Andy Murray
ATP Antwerp - 17 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Pablo Cuevas and Andy Murray live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 17 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Pablo
Cuevas
Cuevas
Uruguay
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age33
ATP ranking48
Previous matches
ATP Antwerp
Singles
1st Round
P.Cuevas
✓
6
6
H.Dellien
4
3
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
P.Cuevas
1
4
C.Garín
✓
6
6
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
K.Khachanov
✓
6
79
P.Cuevas
2
67
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
P.Cuevas
77
4
6
4
1
K.Majchrzak
✓
63
6
2
6
6
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
J.Sock
4
5
65
P.Cuevas
✓
6
7
77
View more matches
Andy
Murray
Murray
Great Britain
- Height (m)1.9
- Weight (Kg)84
- Age32
ATP ranking289
Previous matches
ATP Antwerp
Singles
1st Round
A.Murray
✓
6
77
K.Coppejans
4
64
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
F.Fognini
✓
77
2
77
A.Murray
64
6
62
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
A.Murray
✓
2
6
6
J.Londero
6
2
3
ATP Beijing
Singles
Quarter-final
D.Thiem
✓
6
77
A.Murray
2
63
ATP Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
C.Norrie
66
77
1
A.Murray
✓
78
64
6
View more matches
