ATP Antwerp
Singles | 1st Round
P.Cuevas VS H.Dellien
16 October 2019 Starting from 11:00
Lotto Arena
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Pablo Cuevas - Hugo Dellien
ATP Antwerp - 16 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Pablo Cuevas and Hugo Dellien live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 16 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Pablo
Cuevas
Cuevas
Uruguay
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age33
ATP ranking48
Previous matches
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
P.Cuevas
1
4
C.Garín
✓
6
6
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
K.Khachanov
✓
6
79
P.Cuevas
2
67
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
P.Cuevas
77
4
6
4
1
K.Majchrzak
✓
63
6
2
6
6
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
J.Sock
4
5
65
P.Cuevas
✓
6
7
77
ATP Kitzbuhel
Singles
Quarter-final
C.Ruud
✓
6
77
P.Cuevas
3
64
View more matches
Hugo
Dellien
Dellien
Bolivia
- Height (m)1.78
- Weight (Kg)75
- Age26
ATP ranking83
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
H.Dellien
3
5
7
3
D.Medvedev
✓
6
7
5
6
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
S.Kwon
3
4
6
3
A
H.Dellien
✓
6
6
2
2
ATP Kitzbuhel
Singles
1st Round
R.Carballés
✓
3
6
6
H.Dellien
6
3
2
ATP Hamburg
Singles
1st Round
H.Dellien
4
3
N.Basilashvili
✓
6
6
ATP Bastad
Singles
2nd Round
J.Londero
✓
4
7
6
H.Dellien
6
5
3
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Related
Videos & articles
30/05/2019
French Open 2019: Kyle Edmund retires injured as British hopes in men's draw ends
Roland-Garros men