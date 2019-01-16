ATP Antwerp
Singles | 1st Round

P.Cuevas VS H.Dellien

16 October 2019 Starting from 11:00

Lotto Arena
Match
LIVE - Pablo Cuevas - Hugo Dellien

ATP Antwerp - 16 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Pablo Cuevas and Hugo Dellien live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 16 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Pablo Cuevas
Pablo
Cuevas
UruguayUruguay
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    80
  • Age
    33
ATP ranking
48
Previous matches
Hugo Dellien
Hugo
Dellien
BoliviaBolivia
  • Height (m)
    1.78
  • Weight (Kg)
    75
  • Age
    26
ATP ranking
83
Previous matches
