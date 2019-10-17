ATP Antwerp
Singles | Final
S.Wawrinka VS A.Murray
20 October 2019 Starting from 16:00
Center Court
Match
LIVE - Stan Wawrinka - Andy Murray
ATP Antwerp - 20 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Stan Wawrinka and Andy Murray live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:00 on 20 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Stan
Wawrinka
Wawrinka
Switzerland
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)81
- Age34
ATP ranking18
Previous matches
ATP Antwerp
Singles
Semifinal
J.Sinner
3
2
S.Wawrinka
✓
6
6
ATP Antwerp
Singles
Quarter-final
S.Wawrinka
✓
6
66
6
G.Simon
3
78
2
ATP Antwerp
Singles
2nd Round
S.Wawrinka
✓
64
6
77
F.López
77
4
64
US Open men
Singles
Quarter-final
S.Wawrinka
66
3
6
1
D.Medvedev
✓
78
6
3
6
US Open men
Singles
4th Round
N.Djokovic
4
5
1
A
S.Wawrinka
✓
6
7
2
Andy
Murray
Murray
Great Britain
- Height (m)1.9
- Weight (Kg)84
- Age32
ATP ranking243
Previous matches
ATP Antwerp
Singles
Semifinal
A.Murray
✓
3
7
6
U.Humbert
6
5
2
ATP Antwerp
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Murray
✓
6
67
6
M.Copil
3
79
4
ATP Antwerp
Singles
2nd Round
P.Cuevas
4
3
A.Murray
✓
6
6
ATP Antwerp
Singles
1st Round
A.Murray
✓
6
77
K.Coppejans
4
64
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
F.Fognini
✓
77
2
77
A.Murray
64
6
62
19/10/2019
