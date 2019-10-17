ATP Antwerp
Singles | Final

S.Wawrinka VS A.Murray

20 October 2019 Starting from 16:00

Center Court
Match
User comments

LIVE - Stan Wawrinka - Andy Murray

ATP Antwerp - 20 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Stan Wawrinka and Andy Murray live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:00 on 20 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Stan Wawrinka
Stan
Wawrinka
SwitzerlandSwitzerland
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    81
  • Age
    34
ATP ranking
18
Previous matches
Andy Murray
Andy
Murray
Great BritainGreat Britain
  • Height (m)
    1.9
  • Weight (Kg)
    84
  • Age
    32
ATP ranking
243
Previous matches
