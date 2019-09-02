ATP Antwerp
Singles | 2nd Round

S.Wawrinka VS F.López

16 October 2019 Starting from 18:30

Center Court
sport-icons/white/tennis
LIVE - Stan Wawrinka - Feliciano López

ATP Antwerp - 16 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Stan Wawrinka and Feliciano López live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:30 on 16 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Stan Wawrinka
Stan
Wawrinka
SwitzerlandSwitzerland
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    81
  • Age
    34
ATP ranking
20
Feliciano López
Feliciano
López
SpainSpain
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    73
  • Age
    38
ATP ranking
61
