ATP Antwerp
Singles | Quarter-final

S.Wawrinka VS G.Simon

18 October 2019 Starting from 11:00

Lotto Arena
LIVE - Stan Wawrinka - Gilles Simon

ATP Antwerp - 18 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Stan Wawrinka and Gilles Simon live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 18 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Stan Wawrinka
Stan
Wawrinka
SwitzerlandSwitzerland
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    81
  • Age
    34
ATP ranking
20
Gilles Simon
Gilles
Simon
FranceFrance
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    70
  • Age
    34
ATP ranking
49
