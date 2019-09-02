ATP Antwerp
Singles | Quarter-final
S.Wawrinka VS G.Simon
18 October 2019 Starting from 11:00
Lotto Arena
Follow the Tennis match between Stan Wawrinka and Gilles Simon live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 18 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Stan
Wawrinka
Wawrinka
Switzerland
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)81
- Age34
ATP ranking20
Previous matches
ATP Antwerp
Singles
2nd Round
S.Wawrinka
✓
64
6
77
F.López
77
4
64
US Open men
Singles
Quarter-final
S.Wawrinka
66
3
6
1
D.Medvedev
✓
78
6
3
6
US Open men
Singles
4th Round
N.Djokovic
4
5
1
A
S.Wawrinka
✓
6
7
2
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
S.Wawrinka
✓
6
711
77
P.Lorenzi
4
69
64
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
S.Wawrinka
✓
6
6
63
6
J.Chardy
4
3
77
3
View more matches
Gilles
Simon
Simon
France
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)70
- Age34
ATP ranking49
Previous matches
ATP Antwerp
Singles
2nd Round
G.Simon
✓
6
7
J.Tsonga
4
5
ATP Antwerp
Singles
1st Round
G.Simon
✓
6
6
S.Darcis
1
2
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
C.Norrie
✓
7
6
G.Simon
5
2
ATP Tokyo
Singles
2nd Round
R.Opelka
✓
77
77
G.Simon
64
62
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
P.Andújar
4
0
G.Simon
✓
6
6
View more matches
