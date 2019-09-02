ATP Antwerp
Singles | 1st Round
Result
S.Wawrinka
14 October 2019Lotto Arena
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Stan Wawrinka - ...
ATP Antwerp - 14 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Stan Wawrinka and ... live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 14 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Stan
Wawrinka
Wawrinka
Switzerland
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)81
- Age34
ATP ranking20
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
Quarter-final
S.Wawrinka
66
3
6
1
D.Medvedev
✓
78
6
3
6
US Open men
Singles
4th Round
N.Djokovic
4
5
1
A
S.Wawrinka
✓
6
7
2
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
S.Wawrinka
✓
6
711
77
P.Lorenzi
4
69
64
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
S.Wawrinka
✓
6
6
63
6
J.Chardy
4
3
77
3
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
S.Wawrinka
✓
6
77
4
6
J.Sinner
3
64
6
3
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Related
Videos & articles
02/09/2019
US Open news - Novak Djokovic says sory to the crowd as boos greet end to US Open title defence
US Open