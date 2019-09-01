ATP Antwerp
Singles | 2nd Round
U.Humbert VS D.Goffin
17 October 2019 Starting from 11:00
Lotto Arena
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Ugo Humbert - David Goffin
ATP Antwerp - 17 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Ugo Humbert and David Goffin live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 17 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Ugo
Humbert
Humbert
France
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age21
ATP ranking65
Previous matches
ATP Antwerp
Singles
1st Round
U.Humbert
✓
6
7
J.Kovalík
4
5
ATP Metz
Singles
1st Round
U.Humbert
4
710
4
Y.Maden
✓
6
68
6
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
U.Humbert
3
7
611
6
1
M.Copil
✓
6
5
713
4
6
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
3rd Round
B.Paire
✓
3
77
6
U.Humbert
6
62
3
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
2nd Round
B.Fratangelo
6
3
2
U.Humbert
✓
3
6
6
View more matches
David
Goffin
Goffin
Belgium
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)68
- Age28
ATP ranking14
Previous matches
Shanghai Masters
Singles
3rd Round
D.Goffin
67
4
R.Federer
✓
79
6
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
D.Goffin
✓
6
3
M.Kukushkin
2
0
A
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
D.Goffin
✓
6
6
R.Gasquet
2
3
ATP Tokyo
Singles
Semifinal
N.Djokovic
✓
6
6
D.Goffin
3
4
ATP Tokyo
Singles
Quarter-final
D.Goffin
✓
6
6
H.Chung
2
2
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more