ATP Antwerp
Singles | 1st Round
U.Humbert VS J.Kovalík
15 October 2019 Starting from 19:00
Court 1
LIVE - Ugo Humbert - Jozef Kovalík
ATP Antwerp - 15 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Ugo Humbert and Jozef Kovalík live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 15 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Ugo
Humbert
Humbert
France
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age21
ATP ranking65
Previous matches
ATP Metz
Singles
1st Round
U.Humbert
4
710
4
Y.Maden
✓
6
68
6
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
U.Humbert
3
7
611
6
1
M.Copil
✓
6
5
713
4
6
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
3rd Round
B.Paire
✓
3
77
6
U.Humbert
6
62
3
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
2nd Round
B.Fratangelo
6
3
2
U.Humbert
✓
3
6
6
ATP Atlanta
Singles
2nd Round
U.Humbert
2
2
M.Kecmanovic
✓
6
6
Jozef
Kovalík
Kovalík
Slovakia
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)82
- Age26
ATP ranking175
Previous matches
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
1st Round
J.Sousa
✓
6
6
J.Kovalík
2
3
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
J.Kovalík
3
4
5
A.Bedene
✓
6
6
7
ATP Kitzbuhel
Singles
2nd Round
F.Verdasco
✓
6
79
J.Kovalík
4
67
ATP Kitzbuhel
Singles
1st Round
J.Kovalík
✓
61
6
6
G.García-López
77
2
3
ATP Bastad
Singles
1st Round
J.Kovalík
63
4
J.Sousa
✓
77
6
