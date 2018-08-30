ATP Antwerp
Singles | 1st Round

U.Humbert VS J.Kovalík

15 October 2019 Starting from 19:00

Court 1
LIVE - Ugo Humbert - Jozef Kovalík

ATP Antwerp - 15 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Ugo Humbert and Jozef Kovalík live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 15 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Ugo Humbert
Ugo
Humbert
France
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    21
ATP ranking
65
Jozef Kovalík
Jozef
Kovalík
Slovakia
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    82
  • Age
    26
ATP ranking
175
